I've never spent "quality" time in Mexico, so my initial impression about the place may be worthless.
But...
I'm beginning to feel the people here are a lot like the folks I met in Viet Nam-
If "face saving" is necessary, it's perfectly okay to lie or prevaricate.
We're in what is supposed to be a "top drawer" resort here in Cabo. And we've now been lied to on more than one occasion when the truth might have been embarrassing or uncomfortable.
If you asked me right now, I would suggest you avoid the country.
We'll be here six more days.
I hope my opinion changes.
20 September 2021
I Don't Know Mexico
