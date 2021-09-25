25 September 2021

"Rum And Coca Cola"

Showing my age again-
The song in my title was written by Morey Amsterdam.
Bet you don't know him. Look 'im up!

On day three here in Cabo we made a trip to the local WalMart, happy that they even have one.
The experience is... interesting. We bought stuff to fix to eat at "home", and a little alcohol to use that didn't cost us a fortune at the outlets in the resort.
I searched in vain for my beverage of choice... Canadian blended whiskey. When I finally gave up I settled on Rum. I bought a Fifth of a brand I had never heard of.
And now, not wanting to waste anything we spent good money on, we're trying to consume everything in our 'fridge before checkout tomorrow, including my "Ron Rico Antillano" rum.
So, please excuse any misspellings and grammatical errors you find here.

Still having a grate time in Cabo. Wish you were hear.

Well Seasoned Fool said...

Hah!

25 September, 2021 14:57
Ed Bonderenka said...

Buddy Sorrell

25 September, 2021 15:58
Greybeard said...

Not to be confused with:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R7y29GCRbXU

25 September, 2021 18:14
Old NFO said...

LOL...

25 September, 2021 20:15

