16 September 2021

Not Smart

I've been self-centered and WRONG my whole life.
Early on I learned of my IQ number and thought it indicated fairly high intelligence.
But I'm not smart enough to figure out how being "oohed and ahhed" over while slamming "The Rich" at a $30,000/plate fundraiser is not the height of hypocrisy.
In my stupidity all I could think of was, "Well, she does have a nice butt".

Greybeard said...

https://cms.zerohedge.com/s3/files/inline-images/aoc%20tax%20the%20rich.PNG?itok=4wLyWP9b

16 September, 2021 06:36
Well Seasoned Fool said...

She will never be accused of being a class act.

16 September, 2021 07:32

