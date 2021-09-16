I've been self-centered and WRONG my whole life.
Early on I learned of my IQ number and thought it indicated fairly high intelligence.
But I'm not smart enough to figure out how being "oohed and ahhed" over while slamming "The Rich" at a $30,000/plate fundraiser is not the height of hypocrisy.
In my stupidity all I could think of was, "Well, she does have a nice butt".
2 comments:
https://cms.zerohedge.com/s3/files/inline-images/aoc%20tax%20the%20rich.PNG?itok=4wLyWP9b
She will never be accused of being a class act.
