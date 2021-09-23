23 September 2021
Britain's Second "Titanic"?
I've been reading "The Airmen That Would Not Die". It suggests the possibility of life after death.
Britain launched what it hoped would be the largest, most luxurious Airship in the world in October of 1930. The plan was for the ship to make a regularly scheduled trip from England to India.
Like the Hindenburg, her lifting gas was hydrogen.
On her maiden voyage she made it as far as Northeast France where she crashed and burned, killing all but six of her 54 passengers and crew.
The book discusses the instances of deceased crewmembers "contacting" their loved ones via clairvoyants.
The story of the airship is interesting. The stories of the crew "coming through" via mediums is just as interesting.
4 comments:
No opinion on clairvoyance. There may still be a niche market for airships (helium lifted).
"Niche"?
Maybe.
But as a pilot you know that weather frequently can be compared to "chaos theory".
These things are balloons. Until they can deal with winds and gusts, I'll take a raincheck.
And WSF, I fear much of the skepticism is VERY close minded.
Who do we believe in reporting of what has happened with these "seers"?
This book indicates some things "came through" that were "secrets" in the nascent British Aviation industry.
I'm keeping an open mind... cautious, but hopeful that it is true.
While I would no more want to enter a thunderstorm in one than any other conveyance, they had an excellent power to weight ratio and operated ore like sailing ships than aircraft.
Blimp service in WW II is often overlooked.
https://militaryhistorynow.com/2013/10/23/the-other-silent-service-u-s-navy-airships-of-world-war-two/
