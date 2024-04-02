This Happens Surprisingly Often:

"Wanta sell it?"
I smile. "No, it's not for sale."
We're talking about my '97 3/4 ton, extended cab, long bed, Cummins diesel truck. It has 278,000 miles on it and still runs like a sewing machine.
The research for the purchase began before my retirement in about 2008 or so.
I wanted a vehicle that could safely pull a Recreational Vehicle. A Pickup would fill that need and the bed of the truck would provide utility even when not being used to pull the RV.
Being able to tow a heavy load meant I'd be limited to a relatively heavy truck (3/4 ton) with a BIG, powerful powerplant... diesel or gasoline? Diesel powered trucks get better fuel mileage, but that benefit is offset by the fact that diesel fuel is much more expensive than gasoline these days. But the reputation of the Cummins/Ram fascinated me.
I searched eBay for months and finally saw a truck that was almost exactly what I was looking for in Palm Desert, California. The young man selling it warned "If you live in California don't bid on this truck. I'm selling it because it will no longer pass California emission requirements". He listed all the improvements he had made to the truck, some of which improved performance but made it pollute more.
He had fixed the "Killer Dowel Pin" problem, which was one of my main concerns.
I won the auction at a selling price that surprised me and could sell the truck at any time for more than I paid for it, even though the truck is now (27 years) old.
It's been an interesting vehicle to own. About once every three months someone who knows these trucks will approach me with an offer to buy it.
The truck in the picture is a half-ton with a gasoline engine, but looks a LOT like my beloved truck.
I know you're envious.
Don't hate me
