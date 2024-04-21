Krystal Hamburgers

We're visiting Big Bubba in Clarksville, TN.
I'm learning to LOVE this town... close to Ft. Campbell if we need the services there, but with enough other concerns that it does not feel totally taken over by the military.
And they have a "White Castle" AND "Krystal" hamburger store here!
If you live North of the Mason-Dixon line you're probably familiar with White Castle "sliders" and either love 'em or hate 'em. Count me in the "love 'em" category. In High School me and my buddies used to have contests to see who could eat the most "belly bombers".
Home from Viet Nam I was stationed at Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah, Georgia as a Flight Instructor.
There I was introduced to "Krystals". They are Southern cousins to the White Castle. To me they have a slightly milder taste and the bread is more like "Kings Hawaiian" buns.
I PREFER them to White Castles.
So when we come to visit our son we always make a trip to buy a sackful of burgers. And I did that yesterday.
Under the "Sackful" column was the list:
12 Krystals- $13.09.
24 Krystals- $26.49.
And I wonder how many folks think they're getting a bargain by buying in bulk.
I went home with TWO 12-Krystal Sackfuls!
