That title is one of the few things I remember from two years of High School and one semester of College Spanish.
Verdad!
Our neighbors have a seven year old daughter that we have "adopted" as our grandchild.
Weekends on Saturday mornings are reserved for watching she and many of her friends chase and kick a soccer ball up and down a small field. That ball spends almost as much time "out of bounds" as it does on the playing field.
I've determined the only thing I am more indifferent about than Soccer is a Soccer game played by a bunch of 7-yr olds where they don't keep score.
(Last year it was "T-Ball". That's sleep inducing too.)
27 April 2024
"El Futbol es un Juego Muy Importante."
That title is one of the few things I remember from two years of High School and one semester of College Spanish.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment