12 September 2023

The Political Problem In a Nutshell:

I hate to continue pointing out how brilliant my better half is, but here it is:
Our problem today:
Democrats are all evil and stand TOGETHER  as one.
Some republicans are also evil.


This equation is unequal.

Well Seasoned Fool said...

Republicans are too genteel to get their hands dirty. Nixon would be appaled.

12 September, 2023 18:32
Old NFO said...

Anymore, it's the 'uniparty'... sigh

12 September, 2023 18:52
Greybeard said...

You two-
I don't want to admit you're both right.
So I'll become a democrat for a while.

12 September, 2023 19:23

Post a Comment

