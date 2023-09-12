The Political Problem In a Nutshell:

Musings about life through the eyes of an old helicopter pilot.
I hate to continue pointing out how brilliant my better half is, but here it is:Our problem today:Democrats are all evil and stand TOGETHER as one.Some republicans are also evil.This equation is unequal.
Republicans are too genteel to get their hands dirty. Nixon would be appaled.
Anymore, it's the 'uniparty'... sigh
You two-I don't want to admit you're both right.So I'll become a democrat for a while.
