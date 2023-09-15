Government Schools

I really don't even know how we got here.
I'm married to a woman who has a heart as big as all outdoors.
We live next door to a family that has extended family with, shall we say, "normal difficulties" of life today. These neighbors have taken in a 6 year old girl that is smart as a whip, but to this point has learned some "street wise" means of survival. She's not only smart. She's cute as a newborn speckled pup.
And my wife has fallen in love with her.
I suppose I have too.
She calls Sara Jean "Grammy".
I'm "Poppy". When she wants something she bats her eyes at me and smiles.
And my heart melts.
She went to kindergarten half a day last year in government supported schools and apparently purported herself VERY well. The idea she'd be subjected this year to the indoctrination of our Public School system made me a little sick to my stomach.
Sara Jean and I discussed options.
Last year we donated to what we consider "worthwhile" charitable organizations. I contacted my tax preparer and was surprised to find my contributions had NO impact on my taxable income.
So we decided our contribution this year would be detoured to a more local charity-
We will try to insure this wonderful little human being will get an education free from government indoctrination.
We will pay her tuition at a local Christian School.
She's been in school a month now. She brings her schoolwork to us for review. The work we see as a result and her obvious intelligence bring tears to our eyes
It's a small step. Financially for us it's one of those things:
We'll have to deny ourselves somewhat, but we feel we're planting seeds that will bear good fruit in the future.
We're tired of watching the destruction of our values.
For us, this is a way to "dig our heels in" and say... NO MORE!
Fair weather patriots don't put their money, and their hearts, on the line. Good for the two of you.
Well done to you and the Mrs.
May it come back to you tenfold.
Thank you for both your kind hearts.
