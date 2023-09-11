Momma Ain't Happy !

"Can you give me a hand?" she asked.
"Sure", I responded, and followed her out the front door.
There I found my wife with a hammer, some tacks, and Old Glory.
She proceeded to place the Stars and Stripes as shown above then said, "Tack it up there for me."
And I did.
Initially I was uncomfortable with the display. But after watching my president(?) suggest we all "Go to bed",
I think the concern she wants to portray is more than valid.
If we all stand by and let this lunacy continue, we deserve the whuppin' we're gonna get.
My Wife says, "Speak up. It's time!"
1 comment:
My roll of 'forever' stamps has flags. Maybe I will strat putting them on envelopes upside down.
Post a Comment