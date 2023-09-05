05 September 2023

Climate Change Question:

This whole subject drives me a little crazy. I'm sure I've written about this previously but I don't remember getting a satisfactory answer to my question:
The same sort of "scientist" that is now suggesting we need to make drastic changes to our lifestyle to avoid a future catastrophe will tell us that 10,000 feet of glacier ice covered the ground I now live on here in the MidWest millions of years ago.
No humans existed back then... What melted that ice?

Dinosaur farts I guess.

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)