Climate Change Worry

PBS is running a blurb about the people who are "anxious" about how climate change in the world is impacting them.
How sad. I'm not sure my input would make them feel any better-
The population of China is now (about) 1,500,000,000.
The population of India is now (about) 1,500,000,000.
Total population of those countries: 3 BILLION SOULS.
Population of the U.S.? ONE TENTH of that total.
China is opening a new COAL FIRED powerplant every week.
The people of India burn cow dung, (they pick it up free off the street) to prepare their meals and heat their abodes.
They are NOT signatories to any agreement to control climate change.
Ever hear the term "Drop in a bucket"?
Our worries about climate change accomplish little to nothing.
I refuse to worry about it.
