Disappointed.
(Might as well start off with the lede.)
TEN THOUSAND BTU's sounds like a lot. But maybe we needed 20K?
When I ordered the unit, (if you're in the dark, drop down several posts until you see the photo of something that looks vaguely similar to R2D2), I thought it was about the same size as our son's unit.
It ain't. His is at least half-again bigger.
And because of that fact, it's sort of like General Custer at the Battle of Little Big Horn-
Hopeless.
Part of the limiting factor is the "exhaust tube". Obviously, the hot air has to be transported OUTSIDE. The tube to accomplish that is an accordion-style plastic tube about 8 feet long. The only place we can position the unit is in our bathroom, blowing TOWARD our bedroom. The tube is not long enough to allow us to place the unit all the way into our bdrm. Also the tube itself, carrying the hot air, gets... HOT.
Imagine that.
So it does an excellent job of cooling the room it is in... the master bath.
The master bedroom? I suppose it might drop the temp there a degree or two.
So IF you have been waiting on this update to determine whether or not to follow our example, some suggestions:
1. Do your research on where you can place the unit, including the positioning and length of the exhaust tube.
2. As we used to say while playing Pinochle in Viet Nam- "Go BIG or stay home!"
When you hear "size is not important", don't believe it.
06 August 2023
Portable Air Conditioner Update-
I'm sure there are ways to use different ducting arrangements to extend the exhaust, but it probably takes an HVAC engineer familiar with the dynamics of moving the air without damaging the unit. I can think of a one, such as exhausting into a larger insulated duct with a small tubeaxial fan to increase the flow. It would probably work, but fitting it through the exhaust point through a window would take some fancy carpentry work. Of course, you could drill a hole through the wall, but that too is a lot of work.
