Some years ago I registered with the Veteran's Administration "just because" I MAY have been exposed to Agent Orange. Since registering I have been subjected to a semi-annual checkup with them that is pretty thorough. Today was my day to pee in the bottle and have blood samples taken.
Frankly, it is downright freaky what they can tell about your health just by examining the fluids they take.
Today I got poked in both arms. My blood-taker started taking the sample in my right arm, then blew that vein and had to finish taking the necessary sample from my left arm.
My only complaint about this whole procedure?
I feel guilty walking into the facility-
Upright; with no walking aids; and all my extremities intact.
As a Purple Heart recipient I know I am blessed. And that knowledge makes me DOUBLY blessed.
09 August 2023
V.A. Care
