Turning a "House" Into a "Home"

The "bathtub ring"... at Lakes Mead and Powell. If you're not familiar with the situation there, you should do the necessary research. MILLIONS of people's lives will be impacted by water resources in our Southwest region. And I'm once again realizing the truth in the saying "That which cannot continue... won't".
Our Western States are running out of water. It's a question of when, not IF, water will begin to be rationed in Denver, Phoenix, Tucson, L.A., San Diego, and other Southwest cities.
Real Estate prices in Phoenix were crazy. We discussed the water situation with our son and convinced him that NOW would be a great time for the rats to flee the sinking ship.
He sold his home in the Phoenix suburb, put a lump of money in his pocket, and came East to find a new home in the Nashville, TN area where taxes are low, water is plentiful, and aging Mom and Dad are an easy drive away.
Dad is in surprisingly good shape for a 75-yr old man, but Mother is showing early signs of one of those exotic diseases... "Lewy Body Dementia". All things considered, it was a good time for him to move closer to home.
Equity from the sale of his Arizona home gave him the luxury to find a beautiful home in a Nashville suburb big enough for he AND his parents to be comfortable. The home is in a military (Ft. Campbell) community... five bedrooms/3-1/2 baths. We can all live and not draw knives against one another.
A big, empty house needs filling. This Tennessee home is considerably bigger than was his Arizona home where we spent a wonderful six Winters. He/we sold much of the Arizona furniture rather than move it in a big truck halfway across the country. Now we find ourselves shopping for the furniture and accessories that turns a house into a home.
Consignment shops; Goodwill stores; Salvation Army stores; and furniture stores too...
We shop together and try to agree on things we all can live with in the future. (I'm fine. Give me a recliner and a BIG TV, a good coffee pot, and a comfortable place to sleep!) We're getting "there". The big pieces are all in place. Now? Sara Jean and Big Bubba are skirmishing about wall coverings and minor stuff like that.
And I'm in my recliner, Scotch and water at arm's length, watching the "History Channel".
Life is grand.
01 February 2022
Back in the early 70's we "house boated" on Lake Powell. Makes me sad to see pictures today. The reason for the low level is drought in the Colorado River watershed. Several 4 wire winters will be needed to fill Lake Powell and this winter promises to be lacking.
For me, it's EXACTLY akin to a checking account WSF...
You must take out less than or equal to what you deposit.
For YEARS now that hasn't happened. I don't know any simpler way to put it...
Take out LESS water than is being introduced into the Colorado.
And right now I don't see how the West does that without rationing. (Golf courses. HA!)
