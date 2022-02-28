The thought of going to war is exciting.
You train. You become an expert at using your equipment. Using your tool becomes comfortable as putting on an old pair of slippers. You and your buddies, training together, take pride in how well you can do your jobs together. Pride builds in your unit, your division, your country.
You eat, sleep, and share activities like playing cards together. It's all a game, and fun.
And then you go to war.
And you look at your buddy's aircraft burning on the ground. You had breakfast with him this morning.
Now he and his crew chief are burned over much of their bodies. His gunner's body remains in the burning scout bird. That man is dead. REALLY dead.
And that could be you.
It ain't fun anymore.
28 February 2022
Thinking of War. Going to War.
The thought of going to war is exciting.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
2 comments:
The aftermath isn't wonderful, either. While I didn't experience it, my father and youngest son did.
Yep, the aftermath and the memories one carries with them the rest of their lives does make it not fun.
Post a Comment