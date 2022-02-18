Electric vehicles.
Lots of controversy about 'em now. I think my fear about buying one is similar to most- Range.
I now get into our car/truck and drive 700 miles+- to Destin, FL. Along the way I'll stop to get fuel at any of a thousand places that can provide it along the route.
EV range IS improving. I think Toyota is now claiming some of their vehicles can almost make that trip.
But "almost" is... almost, not quite, damned near. IF I could stop somewhere along the way and do a simple battery swap in a few minutes, then continue my journey... I'd sure consider buying an EV.
(Unless I lived in California where apparently they'll not be able to recharge their EV's this summer because of their energy shortage. :) )
Battery technology is a hot subject right now. I just heard of something called "Niobium" for the first time.
Exciting stuff.
Do your research.
Range is the first consideration. Endurance is the second consideration. How long will it provide heat if I'm stranded in a blizzard? In my mind, 1/2 tank equals empty. As my late father liked to say, "They don't burn anymore gas with the tank full". (Yes, I know the extra weight causes a bit higher fuel consumption). If you ever spent 24 hours on top of Loveland Pass because avalanches have closed both sides you will become a believer.
