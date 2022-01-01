I HATE my cell phone.
I sold my business some years ago and since then I mostly carry it in case some sort of emergency happens to me, or around me.
It VERY seldom rings.
Just now it shocked me.
It made a sound for several seconds that was impossible to ignore. I reluctantly picked it up to see what all the racket was about.
"TORNADO WARNING. Take shelter in your basement or in a room in a lower level of your home with no windows."
I know a tornado "Warning" means there is one on the ground somewhere. I looked out the window in my room and the sky was dark, but not particularly foreboding.
I remained in my recliner, goblet of Chardonnay at my right hand, faithful dog snuggled in at my left between my leg and the arm of the chair.
Life is good.
It began to rain.
Heavily.
Wind blustered and blew the rain almost horizontally.
The dog paid no attention whatsoever.
And the emergency(?) passed.
We are just outside Clarksville, Tennessee. HORRIBLE tornadoes passed just Northwest of us here a couple weeks ago destroying many homes; killing many souls.
This heavy rain made me think of how frightened people there must be when cell phones make this obnoxious warning noise.
I'm torn...
How many people got this warning? How many people actually were at risk? Like all the Covid warnings we're suffering from these days, is Karen scaring us to control us?
I got out of the recliner and bothered the dog.
I hate to do that. He's "such a GOOD BOY".
But my wine glass needed refilling.
01 January 2022
WARNING WILL ROBINSON!
I HATE my cell phone.
No comments:
Post a Comment