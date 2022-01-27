Making History!

"Judged by the content of character, NOT by the color of their skin."
Biden will make history by nominating a Black woman to the Supreme Court.
NOT... the most qualified for the job.
But a historical first.
Until we stop doing "virtue signalling" stuff, our country will continue to die.
I fear we're already beyond the tipping point.
I hope the Black "woman" he nominates is transgender.
THAT would be historical!
Why does everyone think the GOP will roll over and confirm his nominee? Oh, right! They are a bunch of spineless drones content to get rich being the "loyal opposition".
I think since the Senate "went Nuclear" WSF, they only need a majority vote.
And they have that now.
NOTHING the Republicrats to can stop this nomination.
So they might as well lay back and enjoy what's coming.
Need more popcorn for this one!!!
