27 January 2022

Making History!

"Judged by the content of character, NOT by the color of their skin."

Biden will make history by nominating a Black woman to the Supreme Court.
NOT... the most qualified for the job.
But a historical first.

Until we stop doing "virtue signalling" stuff, our country will continue to die.
I fear we're already beyond the tipping point.

I hope the Black "woman" he nominates is transgender.
THAT would be historical!

Posted by at

3 comments:

Well Seasoned Fool said...

Why does everyone think the GOP will roll over and confirm his nominee? Oh, right! They are a bunch of spineless drones content to get rich being the "loyal opposition".

27 January, 2022 10:49
Greybeard said...

I think since the Senate "went Nuclear" WSF, they only need a majority vote.
And they have that now.
NOTHING the Republicrats to can stop this nomination.
So they might as well lay back and enjoy what's coming.

27 January, 2022 11:05
Old NFO said...

Need more popcorn for this one!!!

27 January, 2022 12:14

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)