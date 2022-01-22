Aviation Kills!

Wife and I have been discussing the number of "celebrities" that have been killed in Aviation accidents.
The first one I think of in my limited memory of history is Knute Rockne.
Will Rodgers.
Carole Lombard.
And the list goes on from there.
Glenn Miller.
Buddy Holly, Richie Valenzuela, J.P. Richardson.
Ricky Nelson.
Stevie Ray Vaughn.
The above list may not be in proper "timeline" order. But most of 'em were due to stupid Pilot error.
Can you think of, and enumerate, others?
No comments:
Post a Comment