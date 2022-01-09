Sara Jean's Father had no idea who his Father was. He even questioned if the woman that raised him was his real Mother. So SJ's lineage is REALLY foggy.
Just before Christmas she had mentioned wanting to do a DNA test to better determine where she came from, heritage-wise. So for Christmas I sent off for one of those kits where you use a swab on the inside of your cheek and send it in for analysis.
The kit arrives tomorrow. I have no idea how long it will take to get results once we send 'em the swab.
My Father's name is a not-uncommon English name.
My Mother's maiden name was VERY German.
My chromosomes are at war with one another, I believe.
09 January 2022
Ancestry
A few years ago my youngest son had one done and shared the results with me. Things didn't compute and I questioned if I was his father (never said a word to him). then, I did mine. One result was I had a son! Mentioned it to him, that code name XXX was my son. He promptly informed me that was his code name. My response, "Wonderful, now I don't need to slap your mother". Turns out I'm 99.99% Caucasian with a dash of Norwegian. Some Viking must have raped an Irish ancestor. My son's mother was 1st generation Norwegian, "Ya sure ya betcha".
