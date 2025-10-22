Lots of folks are spending money on "being prepared".
I'm one of 'em. Like most of us I hope it's money wasted. Sold on the idea that being able to hunt small game to put meat on the table, some years ago I spent premium money to buy a quality (high powered and silent) air gun. It's pretty much been in the gun safe since purchase.
I've asked friends about crossbows. There are quite a few quality pieces on the market to choose from. None of them are cheap.
A friend has a cheap one, and after chatting with him about them he invited me to come and shoot his.
Yeah, it's cheap, but....
This thing would still put a "world of pain" on ya if you took a hit from it.
The problem as I see it?
If the "SHTF", I don't want bad guys getting so close to me
I have to use a crossbow.
Or a knife.
Your thoughts?
Is there a smart reason to have a powerful crossbow in my inventory?
