My first experience with Solar Panels was at the hospital where our EMS Helicopter was based.
The Salesman told us we could outline our rooftop helipad with thin solar powered light panels to make the pad more easily identifiable by helicopters coming in from out of town. It sounded like a good idea.
So we installed them.
And they looked GREAT.
For about a year.
In three years they were battered and useless trash.
But this was early on for this technology.
Still, when I think about having panels installed on my home I think of them and then remember we have hail storms and falling limbs here.
... And cloudy days.
... And VERY windy days.
I don't want to spend a ton of money, only to have the panels turn to trash on my roof.
The mood in the world seems to be turning against Solar Energy.
Until I know they'll more than pay for themselves, I think I'll pass.
