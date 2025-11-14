The book has been on my "to read" shelf for a LONG time.
Years?
It's written by a guy named Selco Begovic.
(He's written several books and they are available at Amazon.com. )
He survived the war in the Balkans and shares some of the tactics he used to live through that trouble.
I've now read the first 1/3 of the book and realize all the planning and procuring I have done to this point is probably for naught...
-He points out my wooden home likely won't survive when "the enemy" comes looking to take the things I have put away for my family.
-If/when the "SHTF" begins in earnest, the food and self defense items I have collected will likely be used up pretty quickly and my family and I, like he, may end up eating grass and other stuff that is readily at hand.
-Starving people will do things we cannot imagine.
I'm glad we don't live in a major metropolitan area. But as time passes we'll still be vulnerable.
It's fun(?) to plan for the SHTF situation.
The actual scenario he describes opens my eyes to the fact we may not survive no matter how well we plan.
I recommend the book, particularly for younger folks.
