After I made reservations for our cruise departing 2March a couple months ago I panicked, realizing our departure from New Orleans might coincide with Mardi Gras. My initial research indicated the festival would begin on March 4th. Suspicions began at the Car Rental return when the lady guiding us to our parking space was festooned with what appeared to be a Circus Clown outfit in VIVID Purple, Gold, and Green.
My comment while observing the crowd on our way to the French Quarter was, "Boy I'm glad we got here a couple days early!" Purple, Gold, and Green was the "Uniform of the day" being displayed by THOUSANDS. We had to disembark our Uber ride early because the walkers were moving faster than we.
Surrounded by music, dancing, drumlines, and huge numbers of people looking to have a great time, it's impossible not to have a smile on your face... until the numbers of folks become so numerous you fear losing contact with family members... which I did twice.
I'm glad we are here.
Never again.
Our NCL ship departs for a week tomorrow afternoon. First stop- Cozumel.
We have the package including WIFI.
Updates will follow.
01 March 2025
Fat Tuesday-
After I made reservations for our cruise departing 2March a couple months ago I panicked, realizing our departure from New Orleans might coincide with Mardi Gras. My initial research indicated the festival would begin on March 4th. Suspicions began at the Car Rental return when the lady guiding us to our parking space was festooned with what appeared to be a Circus Clown outfit in VIVID Purple, Gold, and Green.
No comments:
Post a Comment