Sara Jean never comes here to "Pitchpull", so I intend to use the blog to update you on what is going on in our dementia experience.
(She reads ALL my FaceBook posts and has already forced me to delete some of my comments there.)
Yesterday she was chatting with someone on FB and turned to me to ask, "How do you spell 'us'"?.
Seeing my reaction she realized the depth of her question and started to cry.
This is no longer my wife. The disease has taken over.
Today her temper is on a hair trigger. I cannot point out changes in her behavior without getting an angry response. I MUST learn to be more careful with my answers to her questions.
I married this beautiful woman "For better or worse; in sickness and in health."
The road we are traveling will be more and more difficult as we continue.
I'm don't seek sympathy here. I know how this story unfolds.
I just need a place to vent.
If you see "Lewy Body" in the subject line, you may want to skip what follows.
19 February 2025
Lewy Body, Update 1-
Vent all you want. Most of us reading your blog have dealt with, or are dealing with, loved ones with major problems. Life is a bitch, then it has puppies. On both sides of my extended family it is mostly cancer.
