(This ain't no B.S.!)
I was on the ground on standby at the airfield at Duc Pho, Viet Nam commanding a team of two UH-1C Huey Gunships to provide support for a subordinate infantry unit of the 123rd (Americal) Division.
This was a typical "Hurry up and wait" type mission for us and we were sitting/waiting on benches outside the operations shed.
We watched as a guy, (almost certainly CIA), flying a "Helio Stallion" landed and carried a box full of "Who knows what" secret stuff into the OPS office. When he walked out of the office he turned to us and said, "You helicopter guys think you're SO special? Watch this!").
The wind was blowing straight down the runway at about 30 knots. He started the big turbine on the nose of the airplane, taxied to the runway and got airborne.
He then flew straight to the departure end of the runway, reduced the throttle on this unbelievable flying machine and allowed the wind to blow him back to where he started his takeoff roll. He then landed on the spot on the approach end of the runway from which he started his takeoff.
Were we "Helicopter guys" impressed?
You Bet!
24 January 2025
Dateline- Duc Pho, Viet Nam
(This ain't no B.S.!)
No comments:
Post a Comment