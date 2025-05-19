Our son is now living in Clarksville Tennessee near Ft. Campbell. We make the three hour drive to visit him every couple weeks.
Yesterday, while running errands here, refueling the Dodge/Cummins I paid $2.889/gallon at the "Speedway" gas station. Across the street at the Shell station the sign out front advertised their diesel fuel at $3.599 per. The price of gasoline between the two outlets showed a similar difference so I also filled a couple portable five-gallon containers to use in the Taurus when we return home.
In spite of that disparity in price the Shell station still had customers lining up to refuel.
Do people simply not pay attention to the signs?
19 May 2025
Another Reason To Come To Tennessee-
Our son is now living in Clarksville Tennessee near Ft. Campbell. We make the three hour drive to visit him every couple weeks.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment