At what point in life should you hand over your keys?
I think that certainly must be examined on an individual basis. I began to be frightened with my Dad's driving when he was 78+-, but that fear was influenced by the fact that macular degeneration was beginning to be a factor with him. He drove FAST. And I didn't think his vision and reaction time were sufficient for his physical condition.
I just turned 77. Of course, I feel perfectly safe to drive. But am I?
I find myself being distracted by stupid stuff these days. (What's that bright shiny object over there?!)
More and more I'm getting a "buzz" from the rumble strips we find alongside our highways these days-
"Brrrrrrrap"!
Thank Goodness for 'em.
I had a friend (named "Finis", believe it or not. His parents decided he absolutely was their LAST child!)
Finis's car, a BIG Ford LTD, had battle scars all over it. Finis smiled and said he "Parked by feel".
I tried to keep my car as far away as possible from where I knew Finis would be parking his TANK.
I don't wanta be like Finis.
But I sure understand what it is like to be facing the situation where I have to forfeit my key FOB.
What d'ya think? When should it be apparent that a "Seasoned Citizen" should resort to calling a cab?
20 March 2024
Too Old To Drive?
I feel ya. Several years ago I was the only sibling brave enough to bring it to my Stepfather's attention (he was 80 then). He refused to think about it. Even now (at 86) he doesn't want to give up the keys (seen as his independence). It's a hard decision to make as a family, to have to be responsible to take him places, etc, but better in the end so someone else doesn't get killed on the road for their negligence.
I once had a mother-in-law that turned over her keys, and sold her car, after she swiped a construction barrel due to an eye problem. On the other hand, my mother wasn't wanting to give up her keys even after taking off a mirror by hitting a trash can and later destroying two tires after hitting a curb.
When's the best time? I really don't know, but eventually a police officer will probably tell you it is.
