I was kidnapped by my Federal Government in 1966.
The letter informing me I would be kidnapped was quite friendly:
"Greetings.
You are hereby ordered to report for induction into the Armed Forces of the United States, and to report at..."(followed by the place, date, and time I was to be abducted.)
Today I was thinking-
Nineteen year old kids today have nervous breakdowns if they are told "No". They need "Safe rooms" to retreat to if things in life begin to get a little tense.
How would they handle if they received such a letter today, knowing it might result in them giving their life in the defense of the country?
I'll answer that question with a question-
How are all our services doing with recruiting these days?
17 March 2024
"Greetings"
I was kidnapped by my Federal Government in 1966.
5 comments:
May I answer your question with a question? How many veterans today encourage their children and grandchildren to join the military?
WSF-
I have a close friend who is now retired (four years) Green Beret, and I asked him about the troops he was encountering in the ARMY. His response was that kids today join NOT because they love and want to protect the country, but because of the benefits being offered that will make their lives better POST-ARMY.
I think that has always been a factor. But I think the "benefits" versus love of country has somehow shifted.
And that scares me.
GB- That IS scary...and doesn't bode well for long term retention.
To answer my own question. Why encourage young people to join a dysfunctional organization. When we get into another for real shooting war all this DEI bullshit will get them killed. Incompetent senior leadership, neglected and/or poorly maintained equipment, inadequate logistics, and the list goes on.
My granddaughter was a shoo-in for the Naval Academy. Damn glad she is at Emery-Riddle instead. My grandson is in the S.C. Guard - diesel mechanic. He is securely in the rear with the gear and highly unlikely to be deployed. I'm glad.
Another question. What is the hell are National Guard units being deployed overseas? Active duty in 'peace time'?
Shut up WSF!
Smarter folks than us are now in charge.
