Becoming "Mig Pilot"

I read this book several years ago and keep a copy of it on hand to lend to others. If you've not read it you should. It lays out the path that Lt. Belenko followed to realize his government was lying to him and lead to his defection, bringing with him for our examination the airplane maybe most feared by the West.
Suspicious?
I'm almost there with my government today.
Black is white.
Our economy is wonderful.
And there is NO PROBLEM at our border.
My problem? (Maybe my salvation!)
I know about "Winston Smith".
And for that I thank George Orwell.
