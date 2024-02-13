Musings about life through the eyes of an old helicopter pilot.
13 February 2024
"Take The Long Way Home"
This song is one reason I bought the album "Breakfast in America" in 1978. So I've been listening to this tune nearly 50 years. How is that possible? If you are of my generation you've probably heard the song thousands of times. But have you REALLY listened to it? In all those years... turns out I had not. I never realized how sad it is. Comments?
1 comment:
It's an ode to failure...
