Desperately Trying to Please Dad

This is a Donald Trump post.
Stick around.
My Dad was no wimp. To make a little extra money he joined the Indiana National Guard in 1939. So he was already wearing Olive Drab when he heard the news on 7Dec41. He was proud of his Bronze Star and Purple Heart, but we never really talked about it in detail.
My Dad and his contemporaries all seemed to be cut from the same cloth. I think the thing he absolutely hated most in his life was to be embarrassed. Watching old B&W movies now we know why he smoked his entire life and died of lung cancer. Like Bogart, he was macho
My relationship with my Dad was always distant. Was that the "Macho"coming out? He seemed pleased with my successes but was never demonstrative about it. But he was ALWAYS there when I needed help.
Or protection.
Only in the last years of his life did we force him to accept hugs and
"I love you's". And he reciprocated.
My friend and fellow helicopter pilot, (I'll call him "Steve") is one of those people that you instantly know is strange when you meet him.
I have NO idea what his IQ is, but it is UP THERE.
I now know Steve's Father was mentally abusive to him his entire life. And I also know that abuse is part of what makes Steve seem odd when you meet him. Even today he strives for success, and succeeds.
And seems weird as he does it.
We Christians are taught in our "Operator's Manual" to "Judge a tree by the fruit it bears".
Steve's "fruit" is healthy and sweet.
The comparison to my good friend Steve and Trump seems strong-
Trump was sent off to Military School during his teens. I get the feeling he was trying to please his Dad until the old man died. It's the reason Trump tried so hard to succeed in Manhattan. (And sadly, Manhattan is now trying to destroy him.)
"Personally"... I don't like him. I'm glad he doesn't live next door.
But the fruit of the tree during his presidency was healthy and sweet.
I am an American fighting man. I'm sickened by what I now see happening in our country and hope it is salvageable. We now need a strong, military leader.
If you now find yourself hating, or just having reservations about the man, consider his upbringing.
And be glad he lives in D.C., not next door.
We need a healthy tree producing healthy fruit there.
2 comments:
A friend asked an abstract question about Trump one day and I had to do a deep dive on him. I've never liked the man when he was the Prince of NY. Saw him on Larry King one night being asked if he would run for President and he declined and said he'd wait until he was needed. All the boys were sent to Military school at 8 and all graduated. Also discovered that Dad's middle name was Christ. Kinda seem like this might be pretty much family oriented in belief of yourself. He also when looking for an engineer to build and oversee the construction of the Trump Towers hired a Black Woman in 1979. Racist? She was there to the end but she eventually quit and then he hired her back.
Never bought the Russian hoax But I would not like to have him for a neighbor. If you don't know the story of how he got past the city's ruling of his flag at Mar a Largo I thought it said everything about him.
My father was a product of the Great Depression. Success at that time in Oklahoma was surviving and my grandfather managed to raise my father, and three siblings, with what little he could make. It molded my father into a man that realized how hard things could become and showed me being self-sufficient was more than necessary.
I was wary of Trump initially. Over time, seeing what he could accomplish, and how much people I despise are so willing to destroy a country to destroy the man, I realized he will probably rise to his duty if allowed. Time will tell, and I'm always suspicious, but all other choices for President are politicians with the hope of acquiring wealth and power regardless of their sworn duty to protect the mandates of the Constitution.
Post a Comment