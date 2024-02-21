Musings about life through the eyes of an old helicopter pilot.
21 February 2024
Romance Languages-
My OCS classmate and fellow Viet Nam Veteran Robert "Wiggs" Wiggins is my "Amigo". Author and Virtual friend Rain Trueax would be referred to as my "Amiga". What's the politically acceptable term for someone like Caitlyn Jenner?
1 comment:
I have no idea what they want, but works for me that she is still a he. I am facing this one of our grandchildren. How about It? *s* Bet that doesn't work either for the woke.
