The Incredible Shrinking Woman !

"Let's get your height and weight" said the Physician's Assistant.
"Okay", says my beautiful wife.
"You're 5 feet 7 inches" says the P.A..
"That's NOT POSSIBLE!" exclaims my spouse.
"Well, let's check it again".
And the numbers didn't change.
When I met her 43 years ago she was 5 feet 11 inches tall, blonde, and all legs. In MOST stores she was easy to find because she was taller than the goods displayed in the aisles... all I had to do was look for that blonde hair over there across the store.
No longer.
Somewhere along the way in that four decades she has lost 4 inches, (mostly in her neck).
Apparently this is not unusual.
Now I'M frightened to get on the scale and be measured...
I was a little "vertically challenged" to begin with!
16 October 2023
Loss of height is caused by the weight of accumulated knowledge stored in the brain.
