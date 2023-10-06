Knowing what was "Possible", some time ago I started reading what happened in Argentina when the economy collapsed there, and I can actually begin to see similar events happening here.
One of the things our Marxist/Socialist/Communist brethren don't realize is this:
When the Zombie Apocalypse happens here and we are shooting at one another, what will happen to Social Services?
IF...
Your family is threatened by blood sucking parasites, will you stay at your job?
No. We used to talk about this at work:
If my family was threatened at home, that EMS helicopter was gonna be unstaffed. I will be home putting rear sight behind front sight.
The sick and injured that need the helicopter?
So sad. Too bad!
And do you think the folks that provide water when you turn the tap...
Electricity when you flip the switch...
Think they will be there when their families are in danger?
(Consider Chicago O'Hare right now. How long will those "undocumenteds" remain calm if they start getting hungry?)
We are stepping into uncharted territory here.
Pray for the best.
Prepare for the worst.
And watch ALL the news to know what is unfolding around you.
06 October 2023
The Coming Surprise?
