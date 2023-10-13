I'm trying to imagine the horrible situation Israelis are now facing. They're now realizing the only way forward is to eliminate HAMAS as a threat, but that means the almost certain death of many innocent hostages being held by these barbarians.
I'm reminded of the Lifeboat reality-
When your Lifeboat is at capacity and another survivor appears needing to be saved you have a horrible decision to make that is really no decision at all-
Letting another into the boat will result in losing all.
So unfortunately, the latecomer must drown.
Protecting their homeland, Israelis will have to accept the fact many hostages will be murdered or will be killed while the IDF bombs make the world safer for everyone. Watching this unfold will be heartwrenching.
Our world is upside-down.
13 October 2023
Lifeboat Theory?
I'm trying to imagine the horrible situation Israelis are now facing. They're now realizing the only way forward is to eliminate HAMAS as a threat, but that means the almost certain death of many innocent hostages being held by these barbarians.
1 comment:
"Subhuman. Savage. Uncivilized. Barbarians."
When you start hearing the enemy being described in these terms you are on dangerous ground.
But what terms can you use for someone that beheads infants?
Disgusting. Infuriating.
Post a Comment