Twitter.
Snapchat.
Instagram.
Parler.
I know I'm probably missing several Social Media venues.
I use NONE of the above.
Hearing that I'd be able to reconnect with lots of old acquaintances I signed up on FaceBook, and that experience has been... amusing and useful in many ways. It HAS been pleasant to get back in touch with old friends, schoolmates and military associates. But being warned my comment "doesn't meet our community standards" for a thought I considered to be pretty harmless has been simultaneously humorous and irritating.
Now a thing called "Mastadon" is in the news. I guess it's a sort of "Quiet Room" for snowflakes that have their knickers in a knot over the fact Elon Musk is allowing comments on Twitter pointing out the Emperor has no clothes.
I've never Tweeted in my life.
I don't think I'm interested in Masticating either.
23 November 2022
Mastadon?
