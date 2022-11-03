Destin, Florida. November 2022

We are, once again thanks to the grace of GOD, spending November domiciled in paradise. Beautiful weather and FRESH seafood.
The complex we are staying in is at the top center of this photo, along the "Emerald Coast Highway".
I have a stupid question I cannot answer- maybe you can help?
The sand here is made of quartz and is the color of sugar, or maybe snow. (In fact they use "snow fences" to control the sand blowing in the wind just like snow is controlled in the North.)
The sand is PURE WHITE. So why, walking barefoot in this condo, do the soles of our feet turn black?
It's a puzzle.
