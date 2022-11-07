How many people in your circle say that?
Several in mine do, and I have no problem with it. Sara Jean and I watch several news broadcasts daily and neither of us ever have the urge to put a gun to our temples. But we certainly understand that some people might need a trip to "Mother's little helper" after watching a broadcast these days.
My problem is with the people that make the statement with pride.
Then these people walk ignorantly into the polling booth and vote!
"My Daddy voted democrat. My granddaddy voted democrat. My Great granddaddy voted democrat".
And that is the reason we now find ourselves being governed by demented (or stroke impaired) idiots.
Do us all a favor, PLEASE-
If you don't watch the news, and therefore don't know what is going on in the world around us all (and WHY)-
DO NOT VOTE!
2 comments:
I don't watch the news as presented by the American Mainstream Maggots (h/tBZ). Thanks to Al Gore's invention, other sources are available for me to read.
I haven't missed voting once since achieving my majority.
So you ARE an informed voter, WSF.
