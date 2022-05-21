"Uranus Smells Like Farts"

Science Fiction and Science Fact-
It's fun to find out how much the writers of TV shows lean on actual scientists to try to keep their shows believable.
This show was a hoot...
Apparently the Black Hole at the center of our Galaxy smells like Raspberry Rum? How the heck do we know that?
The gal in this podcast explains how we know. Her enthusiasm for her science is infectious.
If you're interested in Science Fiction OR Science Fact you'll find this interesting.
