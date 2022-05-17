The Depp/Heard Trial

Musings about life through the eyes of an old helicopter pilot.
Until recently I never realized how far from "normal" I am.Apparently ingesting Ambien, mushrooms, MDMA, marijuana, and alcohol together is what life is all about.I'm such a HICK!
I would think that combination of drugs would put you in the ground if all done before you built a tolerance for them. So I'm thinking that we are probably in the 95% of people who are hicks.
The trial is a diverson for many from the reality of the Biden Abomination.
Post a Comment
2 comments:
I would think that combination of drugs would put you in the ground if all done before you built a tolerance for them. So I'm thinking that we are probably in the 95% of people who are hicks.
The trial is a diverson for many from the reality of the Biden Abomination.
Post a Comment