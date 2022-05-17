17 May 2022

The Depp/Heard Trial-

Until recently I never realized how far from "normal" I am.
Apparently ingesting Ambien, mushrooms, MDMA, marijuana, and alcohol together is what life is all about.

I'm such a HICK!

glasslass said...

I would think that combination of drugs would put you in the ground if all done before you built a tolerance for them. So I'm thinking that we are probably in the 95% of people who are hicks.

17 May, 2022 08:28
Well Seasoned Fool said...

The trial is a diverson for many from the reality of the Biden Abomination.

17 May, 2022 10:45

