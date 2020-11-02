In 1948 my parents purchased a little home South of Indianapolis, Indiana.
It had two bedrooms and one bath, on a 1/4 acre lot.
Dad worked an 8 to 5 job.
Mom was a homemaker. She saw us off to school, and was home when we got off the school bus.
By today's standards, to say our home was "modest" would be understatement.
But our family never lacked essentials. We never went hungry. Dad would come home and read the conservative and liberal Indy newspapers until Mom had food on the table.
Then we would all gather and eat together.
What a concept.
Today's kids want the "3-bdrm, 2-1/2 bath" as their "starter" home.
That requires two wage earners if they're lucky.
Dad might have to work two jobs... maybe Mom too.
And that reality may bring a Nanny into the picture.
Is this "improvement"?
When we look around at the overall mental health of our Nation, are we happy with what we see?
If they're broadcast in your area, take a look at "Leave It To Beaver" reruns, but put Mrs. Cleaver in a housecoat or simple cotton dress and try to imagine the world I grew up in.
I know... it's nearly impossible.
Try anyway.
The Times THEY Lived In
I too got caught up in this insanity and worked a full-time and, at times, THREE part-time jobs to make that MONEY.
And I fear my son suffered due to my absence.
Thank GOD he's turned out to be a positive contribution to our world... thanks mostly to his wonderful Mother.
I downsized two years ago. I did it to afford retirement, reduce "stuff" to worry about, and to allow more time to enjoy life.
People respond to the times they are in. The best child rearing advice I ever received was to give each child your undivided attention three minutes, twice a day. It empowers them.
