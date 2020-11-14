Monsters On Four Wheels

The GM/Ford/Chrysler horsepower race started in the early '60's.
"She's real fine my 409".
"....But parked in her rickety old garage is a brand-new, shiny red, Super Stock Dodge!"
"Hey little Cobra, don't ya know you're gonna shut 'em down?!"
Insurance companies had not yet awakened. Premium gasoline was $.35 per gallon.
And they drank it to the tune of 13 mpg, IF you were careful with your right foot.
But WOW... the sound! The feeling of being pressed into the seat.
Cars like the one in the video, (with just slightly less power), could be purchased at our local dealership.
Want a sense of that sound and fury?
Kinda disconcerting. I remember being behind the wheel of my '63 Galaxy, But the wheel was on the other side as I recall.
I had a similar 1963 Galaxie 300 with a 427. Watching that video reminded me that they didn't corner very well but on the High Plains of Eastern Colorado, nothing could catch it. Had two accessories, windshield wipers (two speeds) and a heater. Per a Colorado State Courtesy Patrol (what it is was called then) two pneumatic tube speed trap, it hit 150 mph.
My father had a 1958 Ford 2 door, 3 speed O.D. with a 352. It was a special order police package and nothing could catch it.
Ed, it's an Aussie edition.
WSF- Was that "Go to jail" time?
