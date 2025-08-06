We spent Independence Day just outside Destin, Florida in Santa Rosa Beach.
Weather was typical for the Florida Panhandle...
90+ degree days with humidity to match. Sara Jean, my sun worshiper tried to tan for a day and couldn't take it.
So we enjoyed the evenings and spent the days indoors enjoying movies and Mini-series on TV.
But during daylight one day we made a trip to Wally World. Getting into the car I remarked:
"Ya know, this car is now six years old. And even with its low mileage the battery is still on its last legs. When we get home we'll need to replace it."
(And now you're gettin' ahead of me, aren't ya?)
Yesterday we went to our local Wally World to replenish our supplies.
It was HOT, so I put the groceries in the back seat.
Brake depressed. Push the "Start" button.
"Click! Click! Click!"
And our video screen dash went crazy for a few seconds.
Disbelief.
Wait a few seconds.
Try again.
Same result.
I hitch a ride with a friend and ride the three miles home to fetch the Ram Diesel truck and our jumper cables, then return to WalMart and connect the two vehicles.
"Click, click, click".
So my words from a month ago come back to haunt me.
We have frozen goods in the back seat, so time is a factor.
Back into the store. Buy the highest Cold Cranking Amp battery I can find.
Get my emergency tool kit outta the trunk, remove the old battery and replace with the new 850 CCR battery. Depress brake pedal and push "Start"...
363 twin-turbocharged horses instantly come to life!
Smile.
And remind myself to listen to my own expert advice in the future.
06 August 2025
Our 2019 "Taurus SHO"-
We spent Independence Day just outside Destin, Florida in Santa Rosa Beach.
No comments:
Post a Comment