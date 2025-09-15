I've let this one lay dormant for too long, apparently.
It's time to add a few horrible people's names:
Tom Hanks.(Twice for him now!)
Stephen King.
Help me with a few more, please. I'm tired of lining the pockets of enemies!
I'm confused-
If you are in the business of selling your talent to the masses, why would you express yourself in a way that would anger 50% (+ -) of your audience? Add to that the fact that most of us non-Hollywood types think you live in a cloister of like-minded people and have NO IDEA whatsoever how real folks make a living out here in the world.
Why not just shut your pie-hole and let 100% of your audience enjoy your work?
I present to you my list...
The list of folks that I refuse to support with my hard-earned $$$$$ because they're destroying my country.
"The List" will be updated and re-posted as new "smarter than you and me" folks make themselves known.
(Feel free to leave suggestions for additions in your comments.)
Robert Altman
Ed Asner
Alec Baldwin
Ellen Barkin
Rosanne Barr
Meredith Baxter
Joy Behar
Tony Bennett
Sandra Bernhard
James Brolin
Jimmy Buffett
Jim Carrey
Jackie Chan
Ladies and Gentlemen- Cher!
The Dixie Chicks
George Clooney
Elvis Costello
Sheryl Crow
Matt Damon
Ted Danson
Johnny Depp
Danny DeVito
Pee Puff Diddy-Daddy
Phil Donahue
Richard Dreyfuss
Roger Ebert (Assumed ambient temperature.)
Mike Farrell
Will Ferrell
Tina Fey
Sally Field
Jane Fonda
Megan Fox
Janeane Garofalo
Danny Glover
Whoopi Goldberg
Kathy Griffin
Tom Hanks
Woody Harrelson
Heart
Dustin Hoffman
Scarlett Johansson (Man I hate that she's on this list!)
Samuel L. Jackson
Ashley Judd
Val Kilmer
Kris Kristofferson
Jennifer Lawrence
Spike Lee
DAAAAAAVIIIID LETTERRRRRRRRMAN!
Jennifer Lopez
Madonna
Bill Maher
Barry Manilow
Paul McCartney
John Mellencamp
Bette Midler
Jay Mohr
Michael Moore
Liam Neeson
Chris Noth
Bill Nye
Rosie O'Donnell
Keith Olbermann
Gwyneth Paltrow
Sean Penn
Rob Reiner
Tim Robbins
Alan Rosenberg
Tim Roth
Linda Ronstadt
Susan Sarandon
Jerry Seinfeld
Martin Sheen
Sarah Silverman
Bruce Springsteen
Martha Stewart
Ben Stiller
Oliver Stone
Barbra Streisand
Wanda Sykes
Gore Vidal (Assumed ambient temperature.)
Kanye West
Oprah Winfrey
Henry (The Fonz) Winkler
112 comments:
But you forgot Gary Busey and Billy Zane. Oh, and let's not forget Woody Harrelson or Director Robert Altman or Alec Baldwin or Bill Cosby or Jessica Lange or Julia Roberts or old Ed Asner or Danny Glover.
Oh, and the queen witch Jane Fonda is still on my avoid at all costs list and will always remain there. She's one of the few people in this world who I wouldn't think twice about spitting on. If you knew me, that'd be saying something. Hopefully I'll just a pinch between my cheek and gum at the time. err.. no, I don't like her since you asked.
Thanks Jinks for the reminders.
I'm granting Denzel Washington and Bill Cosby a pass...
In their shoes I'd have voted for him myself.
Gary Busey is brain injured. Don't be too hard on him.
And Jane?
Forgave her long ago. She takes on whatever politics her husband spews...
She's an irrelevant prostitute.
Glover, not for his vote:
http://www.americansbehavingbadly.com/danny-glover.html though he claims to have been quoting Martin Luther King (which he very nearly was) I don't agree with Dr. Kings message in this respect either. :)
Cosby, Not for his Jello or his vote but for supporting Barbara Lee... :) I could probably let this one pass if he put out a decent movie.
I'm all for freedom of speech. I'm even for not liking the way thing are going, I certainly don't like the situation that we're in. But fearmongering, dealing hate and anti-American commentary while doing it simply means that I get to exercise my right not to support them.
Johnny Depp of "America deserved to get hit" fame...
And Jane Fonda HAS a husband?
cjh
You've covered the names that are on my list. But, Fonda will always be at the top of mine.
David Letterman is one I added within the last 8 yrs.
And I'm beginning to wonder about Tom Hanks.
Oh, CJ...
Wish I could find the sound effect for an alley cat growling!
I had never heard J. Depp quoted as saying that. But I knew he had moved to France to be near "like-minded" people and is now terrified by the car-burning crazos there.
"HERE'S YOUR SIGN", John!
How could I have forgotten Alec Baldwin?
Gwyneth Paltrow?
Welcome to the list, CC's!
Well, I'll be. It's Grey beard McCarthy. Witch hunts against people who disagree with you. The waaaaaah generation continues to whiiiine.
Oh look folks-
It's "Anonymous, the Exceedingly Brave"!
Hey GB, how about the queen of idiots herself....Rosie O'Donnell. I'm sure you remember what she did.
As far as the irrelevant prostitute goes, maybe her husband Teddy should be on the list. I know he is not an entertainer but he is kind of like a madame. His billions surely go to places and people that we don't like. Why go after the prostitute when you can get the whole whorehouse?
As for Anonymous, your leftie witch hunts are still going strong against Bush. If I hear one more time about what The One "inherited" and who was to blame.......I'm sure you can figure it out. Man up, say who you are
Disagreements are rooted in facts, propaganda is untethered to these realities.
Wksaz-
Thanks for the "Physics Professor" suggestion. Today I added her name, and on the way to work thought of another "smack your forehead" socialist-
Janeane Garofalo.
I'm gonna consider "Tomahawk Chop" Ted for a while.
I won't argue your reasoning behind adding his name, but like Gary Busey, I think there is something seriously wrong with Mr. Turner and I think everyone realizes it. I hate to pick on a guy we all kinda think of as the village idiot, ya know?
How about it everyone...
Should Ted be on "The List"?
I see your point, to make the list you actually need to believe and understand what comes out of your mouth. A socialist
"confirmation" of sorts.
GB -
I'll see if I can't find the exact quote that pushed me over the edge as far as Depp goes.
And I agree with both the idea and the list.
As for anonymous...
He/she is an idiot. We're not witch hunting, just chosing not to help people who whine and cry about how awful this country is get rich because of this country. As late as it may be, it's still a worthwhile fight.
cjh
Reminds me of when the Dixie Chicks did their thing. Then they whined because their previous "fans" refused to buy their records.
Seemed that they didn't realize we all believed they had a right to free speech, but free speech doesn't mean that I can't disagree, with my WALLET.
Somehow that was called a witch hunt too. Ridiculous.
DAR --
A great site to go to to find conservative Hollywood is at BIG HOLLYWOOD
http://bighollywood.com/breitbart
the conservative side of the entertainment biz.
Andrea
Coming from the left of middle, I find this kind of funny. I don't have such a list of people who supported political characters I didn't like. Well I do avoid Ann Coulter but is she an entertainer? maybe... I am currently boycotting most political pundits and talk programs right or left because all they want to do is stir up dissent. For me I go by the kind of entertainment I like and if it doesn't make me feel good, I don't care who the 'star' is. Naturally that means I don't see a lot of what is out there.
You have to add Cher and the panel minus one of The View.
I think the beat goes on.
Rain: I think you miss the point. For the most part these are not "a list of people who supported political characters I didn't like." but a list of people with anti-American views. That's not just, "views that we don't agree with" but views and statements that degrade our country, our citizens or our leaders. They wrongly use fame to attack and destroy our country. This isn't an "out to get them list" it's more of a, "Hey, I really don't like that person on a personal level.. why would I give my money to her"
Ditto what jinksto said. Not too many years ago they possibly could have been tried for treason.
Maybe we need a new McCarthy???
wksaz
I agree with jinksto...I love Mellencamp, but hate going to his concert and listen to his political agenda. I paid to listen to music. If I want to pay to get into a political rally, then that's a different story. Entertainers are paid to entertain. Politicians are paid to...hmmmm,...what do we pay them to do??? Anyone???
As Rita said, the "listed" have a right to state their opinion, and so do I. It's not about who they supported. My daughter supported Obama and her name isn't on a list. But should she ever start bad-mouthing this country and carrying on like the "listed", I'll ask that you put her name on the list as well.
Used to love Whoopi until a few years ago when she started using that last sitcom of hers to say things like "the United States should apologize to France". That did it for me.
Hey CJ-
Here's the sound effect I was looking for!
Thanks Cissy for pointing me in the right direction!
Rain:
I find your comments interesting. Honestly, it's nice to hear an intelligent dissenting view. I think both sides too often resort to calling names instead of just stating their opinion, clearly and intelligently.
While I don't find myself agreeing with you too often, I do find that I definitely appreciate your viewpoint and your eloquence in your statements.
I think the louder they scream, makes me think they are trying to take the attention off of the fact that they have never served their country in the military. And Lord knows they would never want their children to serve.
Hey GB, Maybe we should start a list of all celebrities that do serve their country, in any capacity.
Now there is a list I can support with pride.
Bruce Springsteen did something Unamerican? Looking at these names,most seem to be against the right wing but supportive of our country. I am not fond of her but Barbra Streisand isn't against our country. She was against Bush.
Put yourself in my seat, Rain.
You spend half a days wages to take your honey to a concert and hear some first class rock-n-roll, and some idiot that doesn't know ish from ash about making a real living stands up and starts a rant about a President you respect and think has done a pretty decent job with the hand he has been dealt. How would you feel about supporting such a fool?
Laura Ingraham put it pretty succinctly-
"SHUT UP AND SING!"
I would think what I do about those who have supported Bush during the torture, the war without evidence, the secret prisons, the deficits, etc etc. that they might be good Americans but we disagree about what should be done. You can be a good American and have thought bush was a terrible president. And anybody who went to a Springsteen concert last year knew it was supporting Obama and would avoid it if they didn't like it. It's not like Springsteen ambushed them. Those concerts were benefits primarily. When he did the Super Bowl, he didn't make it political. I doubt he will when he goes on tour this year-- unless you think Born in the USA is a political song...
You don't think "Born In The USA" is a political song?
Better listen again, with ears that hear.
And remember, I'm a Viet Nam Veteran.
"I'd rather be waterboarding!"
But then you'd not go to his concert to begin if that's how you felt about it. Springsteen has been this way and out front with how he felt about that war and the Iraqi war. It's not like anybody would be surprised in one of his concerts. He is someone who speaks to many social issues through his music. If you want good time entertainment that avoids that, stick to someone you know.
I was trying to think last night about whether there is an equivalent enemy's list for liberals. Right off hand I couldn't think of anybody who would be on mine even though I can think of some who did support Bush and his torture policies. For me, I don't see value in enemy lists but obviously you and your readers do.
NAACP wants to boycott the Post over the cartoon joke. I thought the joke was in bad taste given our violent history, the constant threats against our president (whoever he is) and even the sadness of the chimp going berserk like that, nothing funny about any of it, but I still read the Post.
My feeling on boycotts is that you are using loyalty to your cause (and this country does disagree on many of these causes and people can still be good citizens if not loyal party members) as your reason for not listening to a singer, going to a movie or watching a sporting event, and that's your right. Those celebs also have a right to speak out for what they believe. (it takes more courage when you know you will find your life threatened or lose jobs over it) but it's your right to quit going to see their movies or buy their music. Free world. There often is a cost for doing what we believe is right.
Blood on his hands, Rain.
Are you familiar with General Giap's comments about dissenters during the Viet Nam war?
Many Viet Nam Veterans died due to the actions of Jane Fonda and John Kerry.
Now it's the folks on my list (and you?) killing our troops.
Aiding and abetting. Think about it.
Bruce Springsteen was not a big music star during the Vietnam War. His main success came after it and I don't remember any songs in his beginning that dealt with social issues. Did you find a code language in Born to Run? How did David Letterman get on your list? I guess because McCain lied to him and he called him on it.
I won't say more on this topic as we are going in circles. You like a boycott and it makes you feel you are doing something positive (even when it's hating), I guess. It's beyond me to understand but there is a lot I don't understand and never will.
Apparently a recap is necessary, Rain-
No one said Bruce Springsteen was a music star during the Viet Nam war.
What you said was that "Born In The USA" was not a political song. I asked you to go and listen more carefully and you'll find it protests at both the local AND Federal level, and therefore is VERY political. I also indicated Springsteen and others on my list are contributing to the deaths of our troops overseas today because they are giving aid and comfort to our enemies. (Did you go read anything about General Giap following the Tet Offensive? It is VERY applicable to what you and these celebrities are doing today!)
McCain?
You'll remember I was NOT going to vote for him... he almost changed parties on us a little while back, so I'm not surprised he'd tell a lie... that seems normal for democrats these days. You'll no doubt remember I WAS NOT a McCain supporter... I voted for Sarah.
Letterman? He's an "anthropomorphic global warming" idiot.
Hate?
I can easily show you hate at your blog Rain, but as you indicate, that would accomplish nothing. When I started this list, I did so because I want others to consider where they spend their discretionary dollars. I'm not asking you to do a thing. I'm not asking anyone to follow my lead.
I just prefer not to contribute money to folks that are helping kill our troops via our media. Now it's obvious others feel pretty much the same way as I do!
Thanks for giving me the chance to flush out my thoughts!
Be safe and well Rain. I thank you for coming and educating us, and I thank our fighting men and women for giving you the freedom to come here and educate us without fear of being hunted down and imprisoned!
I simply will never understand why refusing to spend my hard earned money on people who I seriously disagree with is "hating".
Is anyone else absolutely sick of that word and how it has been so misused the last few years?
I don't hate these people. I don't know them and from their actions or words, I don't care to know them.
The connotion of "hating" implies vile things. To use it because I don't want to put money I have earned in the Dixie Chicks' pockets is offensive. I would hazard a guess that it is even more offensive to those that have actually suffered true hate crimes.
To be fair, I read what you said. Like I said, I won't repeat myself on it. Hate was too strong a word for some people who are just not going to buy a product or go see a show, but it's not for the ones who give out death threats after getting stirred up-- by either side. We can agree on that. Hate isn't good
Rain -
I know you've said you're done with this, and I respect that. There comes a point in any argument when it's best to let it go.
But, I have a question - why should an actor/actress/singer be allowed to force their views on others simply because of what they are? Politicians have to pay for commercial time to express their views. Even the President has to ask the networks for it. Entertainers like Sean Penn, however, are granted a free podium to spew their garbage whenever they like
And Hollywood has no problem pushing a leftist agenda but pay attention to how difficult it is for a conservative actor/actress to get work or a movie produced.
It isn't fair and I would very much like them to play by the same rules others do.
Oh, and GB, that cat sounds seriously like something I would leave alone...
cjh
OK CJ,
This is where I have to disagree with you.
I believe the spoiled actors/musicians/celebrities/bloggers should absolutely be "allowed" to voice their stupid opinions. My husband spent a year of his life in a foxhole to defend their right to express their opinions, no matter how much we disagree with them.
I just take exception when I'm told that expressing mine is "hate" or that I have to continue to support them with my own money while they do.
And that the little Valedictorian who is guaranteed the right by the constitution to religion and the "free expression thereof" is told that she cannot mention God because the Constitution requires separation of church and state (I LOVE proving to my liberal friends that those words are NOT in the Constitution).
THAT is what bothers me even more than these idiot "celebrities" spouting their views.
Let them have their free speech. Just stop surpressing MINE.
Wow GB, you sure got me stirred up with this one. ;) (Well I guess technically it wasn't you that got me started, but I'll blame you anyway so I won't be accused of "hating".)
p.s. I take back what I said earlier about Rain's intelligent dissent and eloquence.
I'm out!
Let's talk about torture, and I'm not even going to start on Sadam's torture and killing of his own countrymen. There are 3,700 Americans tortured to death every day, adding up to nearly 50,000,000 since 1973. Obama supports this, so that makes him a president who supports torture.
I'm fairly certain this is what Cissy is referring to.
It's extremely graphic video that depicts what happens to these nearly 4000 Americans everyday.
Don't watch if you're faint of heart.
WARNING: Extremely graphic video
http://www.obamamustsee.com/
Oh, but the abortionists say "It's my body". I beg to differ. What kind of doctor or nurse could perform or even participate in this? And what kind of woman could decide to do this to their baby?
"Put yourself in my seat, Rain.
You spend half a days wages to take your honey to a concert and hear some first class rock-n-roll, and some idiot that doesn't know ish from ash about making a real living stands up and starts a rant about a President you respect and think has done a pretty decent job with the hand he has been dealt. How would you feel about supporting such a fool?
Laura Ingraham put it pretty succinctly-
"SHUT UP AND SING!"
~~~~~~~~~~
Oh GB, you pushed a button for me with this remark. As you know, I have artistic, intelligent kids and many 'like' personal friends (who also hold down day jobs to support themselves), so naturally, I resent the generalization that singers, musicians, artists don't know 'ish from ash about making a real living' and yet you say you have gone to concerts to hear some 'first class rock-and-roll'. That seems a bit of a contradiction to me. Regardless, I feel that many (not all) artists are underpaid/priced and not fully appreciated for their talent and the hard work that goes into creating art for our entertainment...God knows I could not do what they do. On the one hand, we LOVE being entertained by them...you said so yourself, and yet, if their views are offensive, we decide they don't know how to make a 'real living'?! I'm just playing the Devil's advocate here (I realize this is not the big picture you're referring to), especially because I take 'part' of this dialogue personally.
There are many people in all walks of life whose views I don't appreciate. There are many I've decided I won't support including local merchants who've offended me in some significant way. If I'm not appreciated and respected as a decent paying customer, I have a problem giving that person my time or money; therefore, I suppose I am open to your intent here to some degree.
I find it very offensive when I attempt to watch the political pondits given that most are very liberal and refuse to allow conservatives voice in the arena. I suppose you could say I boycott, because I generally won't watch. While I tuned in to 'The View' in the early days, for example, I don't any longer. I was out long before the Rosie/Donald spat. Though I understand why many find her offensive, The Trump's attacks against her were also extremely offensive. Perhaps many will agree with me on this one, but my point is...I understand why some people are offended in general by attacks and counterattacks. I feel there has to be a better way to resolve these issues?!
I realize I'm waaaay out of my league here, and I hesitated to even comment. I'm far from being politically educated (I don't even feel I have the intellectual voice that most of you have)...I've not served my country in the meaningful ways as many of you have, so I don't come from as strong a position as most of you...and maybe I'm not 'really' saying anything worthwhile here...I just wanted to toss in my less than two cents worth, though, about the 'profession' under scrutiny here.
As you know, I have a profile that allows me to keep up with my kids and their endeavors. Many musicians have used my profile to showcase their efforts, which I support. One 'anonymous'person attacked me for having Cat Stevens (as I remember him) on my list. I added him myself because his music represents days gone by that are pleasant for me to recall. I responded to the question of why I'd have him there by stating that I do not know the political views and opinions of many of the people I listen to or have on the list, but it does not take away from my enjoyment of the music.
Granted many of them do NOT use their concerts to make political statements, so I equally understand your point in this. But I daresay that many people in all walks of life use whatever means they can as clout, when necessary, depending on how important it is to them. I suppose I can tolerate even actors and musicians (entertainers in general) that same right and to some degree appreciate that they are not ashamed to state their beliefs whether I agree or not (and often I may label them as 'stupid' or other such adjectives)...but they do, after all, have that freedom of speech as Americans, right? And yes, I believe I get your point, we also have the right to 'call them out' when we question those beliefs and their platform for expressing them. I agree that we have the right to 'boycott' them, please just don't label them all as incapable of making a 'real living' because of a few. I can see how this could be miscontrued as hatred, and in the realm of entertainment (I get it...you are not buying political views), it still feels a bit contradictory.
(I can feel the attacks already...I DO get this...I really do...it's just that I LOVE music...I love entertainment...I can typcially let it go if someone makes a political statement...if lives are at risk because of it, well, that IS another thing.)
Contradiction Di?
I would hope you noticed this post was focused mainly on folks like Bruce Springsteen or the Dixie Whatevers who haven't had to worry much about putting beans and bacon on the table for a while. Coming to see Sarah perform would most assuredly not cost me half a day's pay, would it? (Nor would I expect she'd be so STUPID as to alienate fully half her audience with an ignorant political rant!) But I'd enjoy her more than Bruce right now, for sure.
The artist "formerly known as Cat Stevens" is an interesting case. I have three of his albums, bought before he changed his name/life. I saw him on TV recently at a concert performed in England. As you might imagine, his voice has changed dramatically... he can't hit the "high ones" anymore. But his words are still powerful and I enjoyed watching him. Surprised? You shouldn't be... I was able to listen to him without being force-fed a line of crap about what a terrible President we have. I would not, however, be surprised by any woman being offended by the fact that he now promotes Islam, knowing how Islamic societies oppress their women.
Seems to me we agree more than we disagree, Di.
Welcome back. Good to hear from you.
Last Saturday I as at a party with some old friends. One of them is an extreme Michael Moore liberal. You are supposed to listen to all her rantings and DO NOT speak a word back, but that's another story.
Anyway, she began to tell us that a relative was going to be training Mellencamp's son in Golden Gloves.
She said, "It's ridiculous. John and Elaine HAVE to pay property tax, which supports the public school, but their kids go to private school and they aren't allowed to participate in the public school sports programs."
I said, "Well, why is that different than us? It's been years since our girls were in school, I pay property taxes, which goes to support a school that we don't need anymore?"
She said, "Well, it's just not fair. They pay property taxes, it's not right that just because they have kids in private school they shouldn't be allowed to participate in the public school sports."
What I wanted to say, but didn't was, "OH Poor John Mellencamp. How unfair the underpriviledged private school kids, who's parents could afford to buy the entire town of Bloomington, are not allowed to participate in the public school programs."
So I have to wonder, how would my friend know this unless John or Elaine were complaining about their property tax money?
Give me a break.
...and I would think the reason they put the kids in private school would be to keep them away from their father's/mother's fans, kids that want to pick a fight with the sons of someone famous, and so on...
So what would they be running up against if they were allowed to play public school sports? How could Elaine and John possibly sit in the bleachers and watch their kids play without being bugged to death by everyone? I would think the same reasons that made John and Elaine put them in private school would also apply to public sports.
Rita -
I agree - they have every right to voice their opinions, as asinine as they may be.
What I disagree with is that fact that they are given a public soap box simply because of who they are. I could stand on the street corner and shout for my cause all day long and no one would pay the least bit of attention because I'm a nobody. Angelina what's her name coughs and it becomes breaking news. It gives them an unfair advantage, especially when you consider that far too many people in this country base their politics on what's being force fed by Hollyweird.
Hey, GB, this has been a great debate. Thanks.
cjh
I couldn't agree more with your list.
I have worked on film sets doing feature work for 28 years. I could add to the list and I could tell you of some great people who you see regularly on the big screen but all in all I have found out that if you enjoy an actors performance...leave it at that. When you have followed an actors career and then as a crew member you get the opportunity to work with them and you find out they are total dolts it breaks your heart.
RULE #1: Never listen to an actor who gives advice about anything. They are actors!!
And that is the point, CP. Why alienate half your audience with your political views? Why not just allow them to enjoy you doing your craft well?
Again...
"Shut up and sing!"
Oh CJ. You'll never be a nobody in my eyes.
I blame 24 hour cable news stations that force the public to believe that Angelina Idiot is news and we should listen to her.
I remember a news story a few years back about her idiot, Brad was starting a "green" home building in New Orleans after Katrina. OK, that's fine, but at the end, they said that Brad was donating a whole 100k to the project.
What? With Brad's money, that's probably equates to $100 to me. So Big Deal.
But it makes the cable news station, because they have to fill their stupid time with something.
These people are idiots, but they get all the news station attention. I quit buying People Magazine because it's filled with these idiots who have long forgotten what's it like to live a normal life.
Hey, give me my ordinary life. As I said in my blog. I'm good with that.
I kind of like this blogging think, gives me a chance to vent. This is one of the biggest things that have been pissing me off for years. Actors and singers pissing and moaning about not having the right to speak their limited minds without suffering consequences for their opinions. Here is my response to the Dixie Dumbasses and the rest of your ilk. Most people don’t go to concerts, movies ect. To be preached to by people who have limited knowledge of the real world. Yes you have the right to say anything you want about this country or it’s leaders. That’s not to say that there won’t be people that won’t buy into your brand of socialism. I work in the public, I have to go into people’s houses I don’t know everyday. I work for a large company and I repair refrigerators, furnaces air conditioners ect. That’s what I’m paid to do. Several years ago I was in a house getting ready to repair someone’s refrigerator, there was a large picture of Bill and Hillary Clinton stuck to the door of the fridge. This was when these two creeps were in power and I wanted to say to the lady of the house, “oh you must be trying to diet, this is a great idea, looking at this would kill my appetite too”. Around the same time I had to run a call at Ann Delaney’s home, If you don’t know who this blabbermouth is, among other things she was in charge of Indiana democratic party. She was on a lot of local talk shows and I couldn’t stand to hear her speak. When I got to here house, I could have launched in to her and spewed my Rush Limbaugh like rant for an hour. What stopped me was one thing, I was at those two houses to do a job. They weren’t paying me to give them my political viewpoints, of which I have many. Sure I had the right of free speech and could have ripped into them, but I doubt that I would be working for that company very long if I did this at every house that had an Obama sign in the yard. So if your on this dingbat list that pitchpull has up here, then go ahead and run your mouth, speak your limited mind, but quit bitching if I don’t feel like shelling out my hard earned money to buy your music of see your leftwing movies. Why not just do what I do? Shut up and fix the furnace!
Yep, it all boils down to respect. I couldn't stand Bill Clinton mostly due to his morals...or lack of them. I don't care for Hillary, but would've gained a little respect for her if she'd packed her bags and left the White House with Chelsea and Socks the Cat at her side.
Even though I would've absolutely loved to give ol' Bill a big piece of my mind--even if given the chance, I wouldn't have done it while he was president. It's not that I respected Clinton, but I respect the office of the president.
Same thing with celebs. Depending on the venue, they should respect their fans enough to not push their political views on us--one way or another. If it's a political rally or fundraiser, then that's the proper venue. But not at a concert, or on your sitcom.
I was shocked when I heard that one of our local priests gave a political sermon at mass, telling the congregation who they should vote for. Some got so upset they left the service (does "boycott" sound familiar?).
The worst thing was the fact that a Catholic priest was trying to get the congregation to vote for our current president. Did he not know Obama's views on such important issues as abortion and stem cell research on embryos?
I'm praying that he spoke out of ignorance.
...and whatever happened to the separation of church and state? It should go both ways.
Cissy -
I've never had a minister inject politics into a sermon at my church but if he did, I'd be one of those walking out. There's a time and place for everything. That's why Obama and Wright are so problematic to me. If my minster had ever preached that sort of hatred, I would've been gone and it wouldn't have taken me 20 years.
cjh
RIP Ron Silver.
http://news.aol.com/political-machine/2009/03/16/ron-silver-actor-and-9-11-republican-dies/
GB,
Let this venue continue, it has a life of it's own and it's breathing very well.........
I have two more Celebutards to throw to the lions......Michael "RunnerupfortheMcCarthyismaward" Moore and Tim Roth who was most veil on the set when he had to act alongside Mr. Heston.
Heston was a complete gentleman, he spoke to crew members on set and signed my NRA card at the screening of the Planet of The Apes remake.
When Mr. Heston was introduced at the screening only a handful of cast & crew stood and applauded. Little did they know that when he was the highest paid actor in Hollywood and had the most to lose he was the first actor to walk with Martin Luther King and he stood up for one of Hollywood's greatest film makers that had been blacklisted, Orson Wells so that he would have a part in the film "Touch of Evil" which is still a classic. A must see for anyone who loves the Motion Picture.
God bless these men of conviction.
CP-
I CANNOT believe I forgot Michael Moore. Thanks for the reminder.
MM and Tim Roth...
Welcome to our list!
I nominate Keith Olbermann - GB has added him to the list for me - go to this link on you tube and listen to this idiot comment on the tea parties along with his interview of Garofalo - they are insulting and clueless.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jAAHMDpk7Ik
Up front and personal GB, I'm your man in Hollywood.
Reporting from the front line I am very happy to see this post moving on.
I got another head to add to your pike.....Tina Fey.
On Oscar Night she took the low road and did a political spot ala comedy (we in IATSE were not laughing) on the red carpet about her daughter asking "mommy, did we get the residuals?"
Here in Hollywood SAG has been butting heads about residual payment of actors who appear on your computer screens. Producers told the actors that even they "The Producers" don't get payment for that stuff"! Regardless the 120,000 SAG members who call themselves "actor" (who have day jobs) have torn this town asunder.
Producers will not rent studio space, build sets, hire film crews and set builders if the actors threaten not to come. So because of this I ask Tina Fey......." Tina what about your residuals? What do I say to my daughter when she says Mommy, Daddy, what happened to our house?"
Sure bet when you hire a Vet!
Thanks bud for spiking ole Tina's head.
My uncle, a full bird Army Colonel,
three tours of The Nam, spent the rest of his life traveling the world. Oh I miss him as though he were a dog and then the Gaffer, (Lighting Director) who took me under his wing and showed me the ropes of Filmdom here in Hollywood. He was a spook in Vietnam, flew around on a slick doing stuff that would haunt him until he took his life, what a dear man, friend.
I have the utmost respect for you and all the rest. You are always in my family's thoughts.
Lets keep this list at the TOP!
Jon Stewart seems to be missing from your roll call...
Ya know Cary, I'm gonna put Stewart on our "watch list".
He's been one of the few celebs making fun of Obama's gaffes, so he's not like the rest on our list.
Apologizing for his idiotic Truman comment was necessary and timely.
And never forget...
Now and then we ALL need to have our eyes opened, so having intelligent opposition is a good thing.
He may still make the list, but not yet.
I see your point, GB. Agreed.
Keep an eye on him, without really "watching" him, right?!!
GB,
Ready up another pike, I have a head.....
During the coarse of a movie this actor/director will have his AD (assistant director) gather all us crew members together into an area of the set and he will unleash a slurry of political beliefs. Your a captive audience at that point. You feel compelled to stay out of fear that you might run the risk of "Being Let Go". Why he does this I can only guess that he feels that he must guide us unwashed masses into the light.
He goes by the name of ROB REINER/MEAT HEAD.
Why couldn't he be like his father Carl?!
Wait, while you're at it, why don't you add all the actors in any commercial that has ever gone against your ideals?
Erin -
Wrong group. We have no problem with commercials here. They are part of the free market economy after all. What we have problems with - and I know this may be a difficult concept for someone as in touch with reality as you are - are idiot actors who have made a fortune in this country and then spend their free time bashing it. Or, spend their time attack people who think differently than they do as racists. Get the difference?
cjh
I'm open to suggestion Erin.
Got any candidates?
Took your suggestion and clicked in to your radio.
Listening to Eric Clapton sing the Blues as I write this. Cool.
Cut this article out of the paper and pinned it up in my darkroom.
-Associated Press
Roseanne: Celebs are all just insane
Roseanne says every famous person she knows-including herself-has serious mental problems.
"Nobody would be a celebrity if they weren't severely damaged. Honestly, I think were damaged people and so we're looking for all the love we never got. Nobody should look up to us ever or do anything we do. We're basically circus freaks."
Camera -
Never, ever thought I'd agree with a word out of Roseanne's mouth...
cjh
I worked with her when she was fresh from SLC trying to get a finger hold here in Hollywood.
We shot her at an old, beautiful Rococo Style Theatre in downtown Santa Monica as she did her routine. During the shoot we had a "technical error" so the director asked if she could do that take again? She got an evil grin on her face and yelled out BL-W ME! We all howled.
She of course did it again and that spot turned out to be a real turning point for her. The rest is history.
She's a real straight shooter and lets the cold truth fly which was the bases of her humor. She's a great gal.
Forgive my spelling, past and present.
BASIS.......
Got a new one for you, GB:
Megan Fox, actress:
When asked how she would stop the ruthless Megatron from demolishing the world, Fox first said that she would “barter with him.” She then, however, went on to say, “... and instead of the entire planet, can you just take out all of the white trash, hillbilly, anti-gay, super bible-beating people in Middle America
Gotta love that...
cjh
Hey GB,
Add some more stakes to that Tiger Pit in your backyard.
I can't believe I didn't see this one and he was right under my nose-
Alan/SAG (Screen Actors Guild) Lame-Duck President, two-bit washed-up actor who turned to politics because he couldn't get an acting gig Rosenberg.
Alan Rosenberg took such a hard line stance regarding the actors new 2 year contract with the producers that it nearly ceased all feature production here in Los Angeles and put most of us IATSE (International Alliance of Theatrical and Stage Employees) out of work for nearly a year.
As of this morning SAG put an end to the fractious talks, union infighting with 78 percent voting for the producers contract.
Rosenberg commented "Our point of view was rejected for now. I don't think it was because they said necessarily we're wrong".
I'll come over later GB and smear some dung on those stakes if that's okay?
Alan Rosenberg (appeared as a regular on LA LAW).
GB can you add his head to your list?
GB,
I have an idea I want to throw your way......
How about having a list of actors and directors that have served their country and held firm in their beliefs of the American way.
The list is long.
Holy Mother of Pearl GB how could we be so blind............?!
I've been working 18 hr. days on a feature titled Columbus Circle so I'm a little fuzzy right now. I checked your list twice and I did not find......"Hanoi Jane!"
GB - I love the list, and thought I had commented, but maybe not.
At any rate - my memory being what it is, when you bump the list, any way you could mention the latest addition, so I don't have to rack my brain on who the new name might be?
Just askin' - if you can't, or makes it more like a job than a hobby, no problem.
There's a Jon Stewart comment of yours up there somewhere, Cary.
And making note of the newest additions to "The List" is a good idea...
I'll incorporate that in comments henceforth.
The latest addition is Elvis Costello, who I sorta like...
Sorta.
He was added to "The List" because of a video I saw over at John's place.
(Rush Limbaugh commented on folks like Rain and how they go bugnuts any time the subject of Sarah comes up. He, rightfully I think, knows they fear her more than any other potential candidate in '12.
LET 'EM HAVE IT, SARAH!
Ah, yes - Jon Stewart. Now I remember. Maybe they have a colonoscopy for the memory process...
Thanks for mentioning the latest in the comments, that should help. Sarah does seem to strike irrational fear in the minds of the left, yes?
I'll have to get over and check out the vid.
I'm still confused.
Unforunately Dana, we're ALL still confused.
But I think the fog is finally beginning to clear.
Don't you just love Ms Homemaker Jailbird talking trash about Sarah and then say she wouldn't read the governor's book is someone paid her? I'd bet my last dollar against Stewart's that Stewart knows absolutely nothing about Governor Palin except for the garbage the MSM has spread about her.
cjh
It seems Phil Donohue qualifies, what say you?
78 comments. Holy shit!
I know this won't get read, but the Hollywood Leftists are just like the current raft of Demorats. They're GOING to pay a price; but they predominantly don't care. On the part of the Hollywood Leftists, they feel GUILTY GUILTY GUILTY GUILTY GUILTY for doing so LITTLE for such MASSIVE amounts of UNEARNED cash.
BZ
BZ - White guilty is still going strong. My most recent run in was over at a book blog I read. The author wants people to read books by 'people of color' to make up for the fact that those books aren't marketed like ones by white authors. Personally, I don't pay attention to what race/creed/color an author is. I pay attention to what that person writes.
Anyway, good call on Lopez, GB. She sure showed her lack of class.
cjh
I'm glad Jay-Z isn't on that list, although I'm sure he could be...
I...um....like his music....
He's actually a pretty savvy businessman as well...
You could probably add Santana and the model Giselle to the list after watching GB today. Egad wearing Che clothing...........
Ebert certainly is a pathetic toad who wouldn't know a truly good movie if it bit him on the ass.
cjh
Looks like the list is outgrowing it's britches - like a certain movie critic...
cjh, you're right - anytime ANY critic pans a movie, I figure I'm in for a treat, when they like one I avoid it like the plague.
GB-
The hour is late/ early. I got off work at MGM/SONY and the hour is ugly. Been hauling 16 hr. days for no other reason other than a lousy director at the stick, but chaos equals cash in my business so 16 hr. days are okay!
Before I stray due to fatigue, I request you take Cher off your list.
She has shown her strength around us crew members and we are a hard crowd to please. She is one moxie broad and makes no bones calling out the director when he shows he doesn't know his ass from a hole in the ground. We applaud her and I thank her for entertaining our troops. Not many super stars do that.
I do have one celeb you can add though......
James Brolin/ Mr. Barbara Striesand. He came to the set and demonstrated about as much sense and memory as a chicken. We had to keep an eye out for him and make sure he didn't fall down stairs or walk into walls. Truly a smug idiot with too much cash and just enough brain to keep his respiratory system going and his anal tract.
Thank you for your list and time.
Signing off from Hollyweird.
Carry on.
CP
Like a German Short Hair Pointer without a leash on I got excited that "Celebutards" was back! Only problem was I've given all the names of the celebs that I have met over the years that deserve to wear the celebutard title. But then like a small brain bleed it came on and knocked me down.
This thespian has been center stage, daily, reading his script and acting,acting badly, but acting in front of us all. This guy causes those damn TFR's here in CA. all the time. I'm talking about the leader of ALL the celebutards.............
OBAMA!
Hey dude. Working on a Disney thing. Feature work in Ca. is so low you'll do whatever you have to do. We're workin for the "rat" (Disney) which has been notoriously cheap since Roy and Walt died. Eisner put the corporate collar on "The Happiest Place On Earth" and though he is gone, the mindset is in place.....
I still think you should take Cher off your list. She is one cool broad.
Either way, ride that bike. Hope you don't think of time when your on her.
At your suggestion Jess, Cher was de-listed last month.
Good luck finding ways to keep beans and biscuits on the table out there. It's tough enough under normal circumstances...
And it's gonna be ABnormal for a while, I think.
Fasten your seat belts, it's going to be a bumpy night.
Thanks GB, break-a-leg.
GB-
Eric Dane, poster child for those that suffer from narcissism.Current actor on Grey's Anatomy.
You know the type- interrupts everyone's conversations midstream to express his own views, talks on his cell phone loudly so that all can hear, stands in doorways because in his world few others exist and oh, he knows everything.
A good point he has is that P.A.'s(production assistants) can always find him if he comes up missing. Just look for the nearest mirror,he'll be gazing away like a canary.
I feel for the guy. If he didn't have a wardrobe gal dressing him he'd be walking around naked. Eric Dane, an all around needy kind of guy. There is a reason Alfred Hitchcock referred to actors as "Meat".....
Wow! 88 comments going on 89 with this one. You stirred the anthill!
My list matches yours, except mine has a second Sheen on it. Little Charlie thinks our government took the towers down. Not that I'm in any way shape or form a fan of the feds, but come on. They should call it "Two men, one with half a brain".
Haven't checked in for several days, so now I'm gonna scroll down and see if there's any Guzzi photos yet.
I seldom watch commercial TV Jess, so I'm not familiar with Eric or his work. Remember though that this list is dedicated to those that want to share their disagreeable political leanings with us all. Has Eric done anything to offend me politically, or is he just a grade "A" jerk? Without a doubt, this list would quickly become unwieldy, (it's already getting there, isn't it?), if we included all Hollywood idiots!
Tim, "The List" is an old post that I bump now and then when a lefty celebrity shares a stupid political thought with the rest of us. I don't care if they're stupid. I don't care about their politics, so long as they keep them to themselves. But make a stupid political statement defending the present chaos, or lie or deceive about the previous administration... you get included on my list.
Charlie Sheen is obviously stupid.
Does he think GWB personally bombed the towers?
Ana de la Reguera.
Typically uninformed, and slanting left, idealist without a clue as to what certain bills and laws really contain.
"Q: Have you ever been to Arizona?
A: No, and I don't think I will because of this law (SB 1070). I'm very upset. It's really sad. It feels like we are going back centuries with this. I'm very sorry for saying this, but I don't think I would ever go there if it happens.
Q: I was going to say we have good Mexican food here.
A: They probably have amazing Mexican food in Arizona - thanks to all the immigrants!"
Centuries? Really? Mexico didn't exist 160 years ago, and you think we are going back centuries (meaning more than one)? What a dufuss. And legal immigrants are not the problem. It's the ones who are illegal and who demand we legalize them without them having to follow the rules that are the problem.
Um.... 94th comment and I 'think' all of mine are covered :-)
Long time no see GB. Been working on a sitcom at Warner Bros. TV is about the only work one can get in Hollywood. Tax incentives from other states have production companies taking their feature projects away.
So one must rely heavily on TV productions. Charlie Sheen has disrupted that flow of work to many of my brothers and sisters.200+ crew, production staff and others have lost their jobs due to this A-Hole. He needs many things done to him and for starters he needs to be at the top of your list.
Thank you, hope all is good and that your racking up miles on two wheels.
You gotta add Matthew Perry also.
what a turd.
Hey GB, Maybe we should start a list of all celebrities that do serve their country, in any capacity.
Now there is a list I can support with pride.
Tony Bennett could be on that type of roster also, Golden Horse, if you consider he served in the infantry towards the end of WWII
Scotty, I hear you, but sometimes it is painful to add a name. Tony blew it with his statement 9-11 was our fault since we were bombing them and they asked us to stop???. I am giving him the benefit of the doubt due to his age.
It hurts to think Tom Hanks deserves to be on there also. I think we will run out of ink before we get them all listed.
The very people who proclaim their beliefs in freedom are the first to announce their opinions - America is the reason they can have an opinion without fear of being thrown into a foreign prison.
THAT'S the price America pays for fighting for ALL idiots.
I don't disagree with you golden. I was making the point that vets often have opinions we'll disagree with.
Interesting to note, being retired, I half listen to some of the morning shows my wife likes to listen to and Tony has been doing damage control...I think he now knows he put his foot in it.
Going back to when the Dixie Chicks stepped in it. They have every right to say what they want and where they want but, as they found out, I have every right to not buy their product because I disagree with the point they made with their free speech. They got a shock now didn't they!
Personally, I won't watch a Tom Hanks movie, Tom Cruise movie and on and on...my list like, Greybeard's is quite a LONG list.
As good as the ice cream is, I don't buy Ben and Jerry's either!!
I recall reading someplace that the recent Marine MOH holder wanted a beer summit with the President too!.....wadda ya gonna do....he's young..
Jesus Christ.
You got A HUNDRED COMMENTS on this.
I haven't EVER gotten more than 40 comments on ANY post -- and people had to DIE for me to get those comments.
So I had to add the 101st comment.
Geez. How the HELL do you DO it??
BZ
In this case, BZ, he updates this post anytime a "celebrity" opens it's mouth or makes a stupid statement - but I repeat myself.
Over time, the comments add up.
And it just keeps growing... sigh
I had mentioned Santana and Giselle before for wearing Che t shirts ug.
I am glad you do have Tom Hanks on there after what he said during he making if his mini series Pacific. That one hurt.
For the life of me, I don't understand the Jewish celebrities turning on their mother country.
I understand Meryl Streep should be on the list and for that, it breaks my heart.
Like we didn't already know why idiots like Jackson voted for Obama.
thank you for the list. I had been composing one in my mind, and I refuse to "vote" with my money for any movie they are in. I am suspect, as in, what is their agenda? thanks again.
I used to be confused, but now I'm convinced they're arrogant dumbasses and will never have a clue.
You can add Jason Alexander after last weeks tirade.
Jackie Chan can kiss my elderly, lily-white, wrinkled and pimpled Caucasoid ASS.
Particularly if he thinks I'll be spending another penny on his movies.
In case you just tuned in: KMA, Chan.
BZ
Jackie Chan is a perfect example of what is detestable about Hollywood these days.
Clearly a communist, he had little trouble coming here, getting rich, and then slamming those of us who made him rich.
Kinda like those who take part in movies drenched in violence, where the bad guys win too often, and are now condemning gun owners...
A pox on them all.
Oh man.
You should have added Dustin Hoffman DECADES ago!
BZ
That's a long list. I could add to it, and can't find a single person on it that I would remove from the list.
After examining the list, it became glaringly apparent that having talent can lead to types of mental disorders without names - so it's probably best to just name the illness after the person and chalk it up bad genetics, or ignorance, or bad drugs, or the inability to understand rational thinking, or just being a wealthy dumbass without the sense to pound sand in a rat hole.
