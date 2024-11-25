This morning Sara Jean asked, "What was the first time in your life you felt as if some news item had slapped you in the face?"
I answered almost instantly... "The assassination of President Kennedy."
And those memories started flowing.
I was raised in Central Indiana... a VERY conservative, very Protestant area. (Richard Nixon carried the State there in 1960.) One of the BIG political issues about JFK was his catholic religion.
The fear of many was, if elected, would the Pope then be our de facto president? Kennedy's performance proved that fear to be without foundation and his election probably is the reason a candidate's religion is no longer much of a factor in campaigns today.
And the thought of that issue set me to thinking this morning-
Joe Biden calls himself a catholic. Some of us wish he was a whole lot more CHRISTIAN.
In my view he and Pelosi have given catholics and Christians the appearance of having no religious principles.
The memory of the political consideration of JFK's religion now seems ironic.
Can a Muslim now successfully run for the highest office of the land?
Religion and Politics-
