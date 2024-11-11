"I've noticed you've not updated your blog in a while" she said.
Yep.
-Don't know if you'd call it "writer's block" or simply lack of excitement/motivation to put words to page.
But I continually find myself asking "Didn't I already address that subject?" Or "I've beaten that dead horse 'way past death". Whatever.
This election seemed like sunrise after a long stint of bad weather for Sara Jean and me. We're smiling, and looking forward to the future with lefty heads exploding so often we get "tired of winning".
"Morning in America."
"The shining city on the hill."
Anything that irritates Rosie O'Donnell these days makes me happy.
We're in Destin Florida. We watched the election returns here while in touch telephonically with a couple sane friends here. It was glorious.
I'll try to do a better job of updating here.
In a few months the blog will celebrate its 20th anniversary.
There may be confetti, cake, and ice cream. (I'm still eating low-carb so don't depend on that!)
11 November 2024
Absence Makes the Heart Grow Fonder?
4 comments:
Do what you gotta, we'll be around!
Blog on!
I suppose we are sort of blog brothers, I started in March 2005. Just a week or so before you!
Joe
Good to hear from you again, and things are well.
