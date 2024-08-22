One of the things I have seen during my military career that has slightly overflowed into my civilian life will be uncomfortable to discuss here at "Pitchpull" but is MY truth that we can discuss:
On several occasions I have watched a male officer advance into senior ranks bring an attractive female assistant along with him as an "aide" while rumors flew that the reason she was being advanced was not because of her expertise as an expert in any field.
We're seeing that unfair scenario unfold now at the presidential election level with the democrat candidate.
And no one is talking about it.
I fear for our country's future.
22 August 2024
The "Peter Principle"- A Permutation.
