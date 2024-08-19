19 August 2024

Practice Makes Perfect?

I need to practice making holes of different calibers in paper targets.
But "Bidenomics" has made things so expensive, I'm reluctant to practice making holes because I'll have to replace the pew-pew hole makers.
I'd buy a reloading system if I was sure I'll be able to buy primers in the future.
Am I worried for nothing?

Old NFO said...

Practice with a .22 works, just sayin... and unless you're loading 5000 rounds, reloading doesn't even 'break even' on the cost IF you can get the supplies.

19 August, 2024 20:59

